Police looking for suspect after teen sexually assaulted in Guelph park

Police have released a sketch of a man alleged to have sexually assaulted a teenage girl in a Guelph park last month.

Police say it happened on May 15 in Goldie Mill Park on Cardigan Street.

According to police, sometime between 11:30 a.m. and noon, the teen was sitting on a bench in the park when a man she didn’t know touched her without her consent and made sexual comments.

Police say the victim was not physically hurt.

The suspect is described as white, slightly tanned, and in his late 30s to early 40s.

Police say he’s of average height and weight, unshaven stubble, dark eyes, and dark brown messy hair that was parted in the middle and fell over his ears.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, beige or khaki shorts and old beige sandals. He also had a large beige or khaki backpack.

Police say at the time of the incident, he was eating a red, white and blue Popsicle.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the person in the composite sketch is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7505.