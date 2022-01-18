Police looking for suspect connected to Cambridge robbery

Waterloo regional police continue to investigate an armed robbery at a gas station in Cambridge on Saturday.

Police said around 11:15 a.m., a man with a gun entered a gas station in the area of Hespeler Road near Pinebush Road and demanded cash from an employee.

The man fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money. No physical injuries were reported.

CTV News has learned the business is the Canadian Tire gas station on Eagle Street North.

The suspect is described as:

White man in his 30s

Approximately 5’11’’ tall

Medium build

Last seen wearing a dark jacket, jeans, light-coloured leather gloves, black and white running shoes and a white surgical mask

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.