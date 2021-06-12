Police looking for suspect in Drumbo business robbery
The Ontario Provincial Police have released an image of a suspect they are looking for in connection to a business robbery in Drumbo.
Officials tweeted about the incident Friday and say it happened on Wilmot Street.
The suspect is described as a thin, white male wearing a black baseball cap with white lettering, sunglasses, a light green face covering, and a black track suit with white stripes.
Police say he had a weapon and got away with drugs and cash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.