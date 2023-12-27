Police looking for suspect in Kanata robbery and assault
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a store and assaulted a store employee at a business in the south-end of Kanata earlier this month.
An OPS news release on Wednesday said the suspect entered a business on the 700 block of Eagleson Road on Dec. 7 at approximately 4:45 p.m.
The man allegedly stole an unspecified quantity of merchandise and assaulted a store employee who attempted to apprehend him.
The suspect is being described as a white male in his thirties, 5’8 (173cm), with a stocky build and a dark beard. He was wearing a tan-coloured parka, a dark tuque and dark clothing.
Police did not provide further details
Police are asking those with information to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.
Suspect to identify following a commercial robbery on Eagleson Roadhttps://t.co/Em4FOP4IpS
Suspect à identifier relativement à un vol qualifié dans un commerce du chemin Eaglesonhttps://t.co/tyu3tA4e59#Ottnews #Ottnouvelles pic.twitter.com/f1X1LzbNJA
