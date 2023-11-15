Police looking for suspect in South Keys sexual assault
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a sexual assault that occurred at a business near the SmartCentres Ottawa South mall in South Keys.
Police say the incident occurred at about 6:35 p.m. inside a commercial business on Sept. 25 in the 1000 block of Dazé Street, near the intersection of Bank Street.
A male suspect approached a female victim inside the business and as he walked past, grabbed her buttocks. He then left the store on foot eastbound on Dazé Street.
The suspect is being described as an Asian or Indigenous male, between 30 and 40-years-old, medium build, 5'7 with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue Atlanta Braves jersey and baseball cap, black sweatpants, red running shoes and was carrying a red backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Nadeau at 613-236-1222, ext. 3366.
Tips may also be sent electronically to nadeauj@ottawapolice.ca.
