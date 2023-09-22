Police looking for suspect in Uptown Waterloo homicide

Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal stabbing in Uptown Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police said officers were called to King Street North near Bridgeport Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cell phone video obtained by CTV News captures the horrifying moments after the fatal stabbing. In the video you can hear several people screaming.

Police arrested a man shortly after the stabbing, but later released him.

Around 11:30 a.m., police announced they were still searching for a suspect in what they are now calling a homicide.

“We do have officers that will be out canvasing right now in the area,” Supt. Shaena Morris told CTV News at the scene.

Police had the area taped off with evidence markers scattered along King Street through Friday morning.

The road re-opened around 12:30 p.m.

This isn't the first altercation to happen in the area.

In August, police reported a disturbance involving close to 20 people that sent one person to hospital.

“Seeing something like this in our community, it’s a bit rough,” said Rick Reinhart, who lives nearby.

“We’re always nervous,” said Jodie Johnston. “We let the police know that we are nervous so that they are on guard. Last year, our neighbour had the biggest party in the city that just causes people to come and urinate on our property and throw garbage on our property so it’s just nerve wracking.”

Police couldn't confirm if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

They're asking anyone with information to reach out.

“We have special teams dedicated to our downtown cores and policing and we will continue to provide that oversight into these areas to make sure that our residents feel safe and our areas are safe,” Morris said.