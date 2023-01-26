Toronto police drop TTC criminal harassment investigation, no criminal charges warranted
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Alex Arsenych
Toronto police are halting an investigation into alleged harassment after speaking to the wanted individual.
Toronto police initially sought the public's assistance in locating a suspect who was waiting at the bus bay area of Wilson Station, located at Wilson Avenue and Allen Road, after receiving reports of two teenage girls allegedly being followed and harassed on Monday.
Upon speaking to the wanted individual, police confirmed they are ending their investigation and that no criminal charges are warranted.
