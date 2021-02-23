Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a woman's handbag in Waterloo earlier this month.

The incident happened on Feb. 10 in the area of King Street North around 4:45 p.m. Officials said the woman was walking through a parking lot when an unknown suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her bag.

She fell to the ground and suffered minor injuries as a result.

The suspect was last seen running through the parking lot and jumped the fence heading towards High Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Looking to identify this individual in connection to a robbery that occurred on Feb 10, 2021, in the area of King St N in Waterloo. A female was walking in the area when she had her handbag stolen.



Call police or @WaterlooCrime with information.

More:https://t.co/0hrBYi3wsC pic.twitter.com/Ov5p5C86qK