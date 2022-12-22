Police looking for suspect who allegedly threatened to kill TTC bus driver
Toronto police have released an image of a suspect after a death threat was directed at a TTC bus driver.
The incident happened on Dec. 6 at the Scarborough Town Centre bus terminal.
Police said the bus driver was waiting inside his vehicle when an unknown man approached and allegedly threatened to kill him.
The man then fled the terminal toward the mall.
He is described as five-foot-six with a medium build, a full black beard and black hair. Police said the suspect was last seen having a plastic cast on his right foot and carrying a reusable “Beer Store” shopping bag.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
Earlier this month, the union representing TTC workers called for better protection for its members in the wake of recent violent incidents against its members.
Last week, ATU Local 113 said it met with Mayor John Tory, TTC officials and Toronto police to discuss how to make the transit system better. The meeting came after a woman was fatally stabbed at High Park Station.
