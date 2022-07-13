Police looking for suspects in armed robbery, assault on New Westminster street

After a robbery at gunpoint on a New Westminster Street Monday, police are appealing to the public for help finding the suspects.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Clarkson and McKenzie streets, according to a statement from the New Westminster Police Department.

Police say the group of people were walking when they were approached by "two people with firearms."

"One suspect pointed a firearm at one of the victims and struck him in the face before taking the victim’s bag," the statement continues. "As the suspects walked away from the group with the victim’s bag, they pointed their firearms at another person who was walking down the street and asked this person what valuables they had on them."

The person who was assaulted was taken to the hospital, police add.

The first suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old. He is about 5'9" tall with a "stocky build," police say, and was wearing a black puffer jacket, jeans, and a black hat.

The second suspect is a white woman between 25 and 35. Police say she also has a "stocky build" and is about 5'6" tall. She was wearing black clothes, dark eye make-up and had a green purse.

"The behaviour of these suspects is extremely concerning for police,” said. Sgt. Justine Thom in the media release. “It is believed the suspects and victims are not known to each other.”

Investigators are visiting nearby homes and businesses to collect CCTV footage and are asking anyone else who has information or video to call them at (604) 525-5411.