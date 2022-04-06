Police looking for 'suspicious' man who approached teen girl in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is trying to identify a man who alleged approached a teen girl at the Huron Natural Area in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the entrance, at 801 Trillium Drive, around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The 15-year-old told them that an unknown man tried to engage her in conversation.

She then left the area and reported the incident to police.

The man is described as approximately 40-years-old, tall and with short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.