Police looking for 'suspicious person' reported in Waterloo's University District
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Waterloo regional police have released a photo of a man they’re trying to identify as part of a suspicious person investigation.
Police say the man was seen on a residential property in the area of Hickory Street West and Spruce Street around 2:10 a.m. on Friday July 1.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
They’ve also released a list of tips residents can use to “improve safety”:
- Remain vigilant and report suspicious individuals to police immediately.
- Be cautious of individuals lurking near windows late at night.
- Install motion sensor lights or leave on exterior lights.
- Keep windows and doors secure in bedrooms and bathrooms to maintain ultimate privacy.
-
Manitoba Public Insurance seeing more claims, longer wait times this yearThe number of physical damage claims seen by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has spiked halfway through 2022.
-
Sight and sounds of Sunfest return to Victoria ParkAfter a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Sunfest has returned to downtown London for the next four days with live performances.
-
Two males rushed to hospital after double stabbing outside mall in MississaugaTwo young victims were rushed to hospital after being stabbed in a mall parking lot in Mississauga Thursday.
-
Sudbury develops safety plan for city's 10 most dangerous intersectionsGreater Sudbury is working on strategies to improve safety at 10 intersections in the city with higher-than-normal rates of collisions.
-
New video shows moments before Ottawa LRT train derailedOn the final day of public hearings into Ottawa’s light rail transit, the commission saw new video that showed a train leaving Tremblay station moments before it derailed last September.
-
Elected officials in Lakeshore 'make a splash' opening new park amenitiesLakeshore Mayor Tom Bain and fellow councillors were left soaking, but in good spirits, after being the first users of the splash pad bucket at River Ridge Park on Oakwood Avenue.
-
'I am decimated': 'Real Housewives' star poses tribute to actor sonA Canadian actor is being remembered by his realty-TV-star mother as "the most beautiful human" in a post that confirms the young man's death.
-
More wildfire danger expected in B.C. this month, despite rainy June: forecastForecasters are expecting wildfire danger to increase this month in British Columbia, despite the cool and soggy weather experienced across much of the province in June.
-
Calgary retailers, restaurants ready to wrangle in record Stampede salesThe Calgary Stampede is set to bring millions of dollars to the city's economy as local retailers and restaurants expect to cash in on a much-needed recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.