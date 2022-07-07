iHeartRadio

Police looking for 'suspicious person' reported in Waterloo's University District

(Submitted/Waterloo Regional Police Service)

Waterloo regional police have released a photo of a man they’re trying to identify as part of a suspicious person investigation.

Police say the man was seen on a residential property in the area of Hickory Street West and Spruce Street around 2:10 a.m. on Friday July 1.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

They’ve also released a list of tips residents can use to “improve safety”:

  • Remain vigilant and report suspicious individuals to police immediately.
  • Be cautious of individuals lurking near windows late at night.
  • Install motion sensor lights or leave on exterior lights.
  • Keep windows and doors secure in bedrooms and bathrooms to maintain ultimate privacy.
