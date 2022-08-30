Police looking for three men after armed robbery in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are looking for three men after a Cambridge business was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

In a media release, police said officers were called to the store in the area of King Street East and Westminster Drive South around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Two men, one of them brandishing a handgun, entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise, police said.

The pair fled the area in a white vehicle driven by a third man.

The suspects are described as Black men in their 20s.

Police said a female youth also involved in the robbery was arrested at the scene. She’s charged with robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.