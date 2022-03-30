Police looking for three suspects in early morning carjacking in Oakville

Police in Oakville say they are investigating after an armed carjacking involving a firearm discharge occurred in Oakville overnight.

Halton Regional Police say that sometime before 2 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to Lees Lane and Bridge Road, sourh of Speers Road and west of Fourth Line, for reports of a carjacking and firearm discharge.

Officer said three Black male suspects wearing dark clothing approached the driver of a blue Audi RS7 while he was parked in the garage of his home.

Investigators allege the three supects attacked the man, took his keys, while one of them "fired several rounds toward the residence."

They then fled in the RS7 and a dark-coloured Porsche SUV.

Both vehicles were last seen heading north on Lees Lane from Bridge Road.

"Investigators believe the victim was followed home by the suspects and targeted for his vehicle."

The driver of the RS7 suffered minor injuries, police said.

The RS7 is a 2017 model with the licence plate CPYH 544.

Anyone with video footage of the area between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. is asked to call investigators at 905-825-4747 ext. 2218.