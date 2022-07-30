Police looking for three suspicious people who tried to break into Kitchener business

Three suspicious people are being sought by police after reportedly trying to break into a business in Kitchener.

The three people reportedly tried to get into a business in the area of Manitou Drive and Courtland Avenue around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Police say they failed to do so and then fled.

All three were described as wearing dark-coloured hoodies and pants and were travelling in a white Audi Q5.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.