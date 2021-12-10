Police looking for two males in Waterloo stabbing investigation

Waterloo regional police have released a picture of two people they want to identify in a stabbing investigation in Waterloo.

Officers responded to the area of King Street North and University Avenue East on Sep. 25 and found a 16-year-old male suffering minor injuries from a stab wound.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released a picture Thursday showing two males they’re hoping to identify.

We are continuing to investigate a stabbing incident in Waterloo, that occurred on September 25, 2021.



Investigators are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the two individuals in the photo.



Call police or @WaterlooCrime with info. More: https://t.co/sG8l7ECJyE. pic.twitter.com/YDXX5YTVSN

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777.