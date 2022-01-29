Police looking for two suspects after Toronto shooting left one man injured
Toronto police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in North York Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a shooting on Ruthmar Crescent, in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area, just before 8 p.m.
When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a man in his 60s with a gunshot wound.
Acting Duty Insp. Stephanie Burritt said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He is now in stable condition, she said.
Burritt noted that the man was in his parked vehicle when the shooting occurred.
She said two suspects believed to be in their teens or early 20s and were wearing dark clothing fled the scene on foot.
“We did have our K-9 unit ... and they did a track for the suspects. Unfortunately, that has been negative, and the investigation is ongoing at this time,” Burritt said.
When asked if it was a targeted incident, she said officers are in the neighbourhood canvassing videos and witnesses to determine what exactly happened.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
