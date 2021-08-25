Police looking for victims, witnesses to several assaults at Mississauga mall

A Kitchener, Ont. woman is due in court later today to face charges following a series of alleged assaults that took place inside a Mississauga shopping mall on Tuesday.

Peel Region Police say officers were called to the shopping centre near Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road West round 5:15 p.m. for reports of a woman attacking several people.

A 42-year-old woman was taken into custody and faces seven charges of assault, one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of mischief over $5000.

Investigators say a review of video surveillance shows the alleged assault of several unidentified people, including an elderly woman and a young child, neither of whom have come forward to report their injuries.

Police are asking any victims, witnesses to the incident or anyone else with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2021.