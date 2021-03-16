The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who may have witnessed a hit-and-run Monday morning that resulted in a pedestrian being injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. at Ellice Avenue and Home Street. A 40-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Winnipeg police said they are looking to talk to the passenger of a dark blue caravan type van with “Medical Transport” written in white lettering on the side of the vehicle.

Police said they believe the woman is an important witness in the incident.

The police service’s traffic unit is investigating the hit-and-run. Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.