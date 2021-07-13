Police looking for woman who allegedly stole from Victoria romance shop
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Victoria police are looking to identify a woman who reportedly stole from an adult shop last week.
The theft occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday from a romance shop in the 2000-block of Douglas Street, according to police.
At the time, a woman reportedly walked into the store, swiped several items, and then left the area.
The woman is described as a white woman who is approximately 60 years old with a slim build. She has shoulder-length grey hair and was wearing a camouflage sweater and tan cargo shorts at the time.
Anyone with information on the woman or the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
