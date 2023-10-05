Police looking for woman who allegedly yelled racial slurs, pushed another woman

Waterloo regional police have released pictures of a woman who allegedly assaulted someone in the University District.

In a news release, police said the incident is being investigated as hate-motivated.

According to police, a 33-year-old woman was walking in the area of University Avenue West and Regina Street North in Waterloo, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, when a woman she didn’t know approached her from behind.

The woman, who was walking a dog, allegedly pushed the victim and yelled racial slurs.

Police said the victim was not physically hurt.

The suspect is described as a white woman with a heavy build, shoulder-length dark blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was wearing grey pants, a light blue sweater, and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.