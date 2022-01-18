Police looking to identify individual connected to Cambridge break-in

Waterloo regional police are looking identify and speak to an individual connected to a break-in at a Cambridge business on Dec. 10.

Police said at around 10 p.m., a break and enter occurred at a business at the area of Can-Amera Parkway and Franklin Boulevard. Computer equipment was stolen by an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

