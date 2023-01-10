Police looking to identify individual connected to Kitchener break-in
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Waterloo regional police are asking the public for help identifying an individual believed to be connected to a Kitchener break-and-enter.
Police said on Dec. 29, around 5:10 a.m., a business in the area of King Street East and Ottawa Street North was broken into.
There were no reported physical injuries, according to police.
Photos released by police appear to show a man in a dark-coloured jacket, with dark-coloured boots and a patterned piece of fabric covering part of their face.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.
-
Via Rail apology a 'slap in the face' says travellerAfter a disastrous Christmas travel period, which included cancelled and delayed trips, Via Rail has issued an apology to travellers. But one traveller says the apology is not good enough.
-
London Knights quiet on trade front but sound off on hockey insiderRumours were circling on social media prior to the OHL trade deadline, but one, in particular, irked the London Knights.
-
Caldwell Family Centre receives money for new refrigerated truckThe Caldwell Family Centre in Ottawa's west end has obtained a new refrigerated truck, which will be used to transport donated food that would otherwise go to waste.
-
Inquest into 2018 Oro-Medonte quarry death reveals 'hidden hazard' in old rock crusherThe inquest into a workplace death at an Oro-Medonte quarry in 2018 wrapped Tuesday with an engineering consultant's witness testimony about the "hidden hazard" that resulted in Michael Pridham's death.
-
Saskatchewan travellers 'in limbo right now' as local airports experience mounting issuesMounting issues surround air travel right now across the country but Saskatchewan is experiencing a perfect storm, according to a business expert.
-
'I decided to buy a ticket': Guelph grandfather wins lotto prizeLeon Stewart, a 67-year-old father and grandfather, said he is still processing the shock after winning an instant bingo doubler.
-
'It looks terrible': Resident upset with mess of garbage left for weeksA North End resident wants to see the city pick up a mess of garbage they say has been left for weeks.
-
Woman dead following crash on Hwy. 901 near Siksika NationGleichen RCMP are investigating the circumstances of a crash that killed a woman who was walking alongside a rural highway.
-
'Just chaos': Brazilians living in Sask. react to Sunday's riots in Brazil's capitalSome Brazilians living in Saskatchewan condemn the actions of rioters that took place in Brasilia over the weekend.