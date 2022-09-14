iHeartRadio

Police looking to identify individuals after assault involving dog left one person with serious injuries

Waterloo regional police are looking to identify these two individuals. (WRPS)

Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of two people they want to speak with in connection to an assault in Kitchener that left a victim with serious injuries.

On Sept. 3, just before 3:30 a.m., police received a report of an assault that took place in the area of Hazelglen Drive and Chopin Drive.

Police said the victim was assaulted by an unknown male and female outside a licensed establishment. The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident, including injuries caused by a dog belonging to one of the subjects.

The first subject was described as a white man, 18 to 20 years old, approximately 5-foot-10, with a medium build and short brown hair. The man was wearing brown pants, a black shirt, a gold chain necklace and a black ball cap.

The second subject was described as a Black female, approximately 5-foot-6, with an average build and long black hair. She was wearing a black dress and a brown purse.

The dog involved in the attack is described as a medium-sized breed with brown fur.

12