Police looking to identify individuals following assault in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are looking to identify several people following an assault last week in Waterloo.

Police said the assault occurred in the area of Bridgeport Road East and King Street North on Aug. 20.

Investigators are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individuals photographed.

The photos released by police appear to show mutliple people.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.