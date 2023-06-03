Police looking to identify man after alleged sexual assault in restaurant

Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual after an alleged sexual assault at a Kitchener restaurant.

On Saturday, police reported a woman was sexually assaulted on June 2 around 9:15 p.m. by an unknown man while at a restaurant in the area of Ottawa Street North and River Road East.

The man then left the restaurant, police said.

A photo of the man released by police appears to show him in a McDonald’s restaurant.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. He is described as a man with an average build, brown hair and is balding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777