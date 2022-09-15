Police looking to identify man in connection to alleged sexual assault

Waterloo regional police are releasing photos of an individual they are looking to identify in connection to an alleged sexual assault.

On Wednesday, around 1 p.m., an unknown man attended a business in the area of King Street North and Columbia Street.

Police said the man approached an employee and sexually assaulted them. He then exited the business and fled the area.

The man was described as in his mid to late 30s, approximately 5 feet nine inches to six feet tall, with short black wavy hair and a thin build.