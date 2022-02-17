Police looking to identify suspect after employee at Waterloo store assaulted

Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a store in Waterloo and asking for the public's help in identifying an individual involved.

The incident reportedly took place Sunday around closing time at a store in the Bridgeport Road East and Weber Street North area.

Police say the female suspect “refused to leave the store at closing, became belligerent and uttered racialized comments” while assaulting a store employee.

The staff member suffered minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.