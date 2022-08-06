Police looking to identify suspect after indecent act committed at Toronto store
Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act committed at a midtown store last month.
Police said the incident occurred at an establishment near Yonge Street and Brookdale Avenue, just north of Lawrence Avenue, on the afternoon of July 12.
A man entered a business and allegedly later followed a woman and her daughter inside, police said.
While the woman was waiting in line to pay for her items, the man allegedly exposed himself to her.
Police said the man then fled the store and was last seen north of Yonge Street.
On Saturday, police released a description of a suspect. He is described as between 18 and 25 years old, with a thin to muscular build, short black “faded” hair cut and a tattoo on his top inner left arm.
Police said he was wearing a white t-shirt, green pants, a black mask, black and grey running shoes and was carrying a green backpack.
They noted that there may be other victims and are encouraging them to call investigators at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
