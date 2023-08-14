Police looking to identify suspect that broke business window in Wasaga Beach

Provincial police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect after a shop window was broken in Wasaga Beach.

Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a cannabis dispensary on Mosley Street after the store would not serve a man that they described as being belligerent.

Police say the man broke a window when he left the store.

The suspect is described as white with a thin build, around 25 to 30 years old, with multiple tattoos.