Police looking to locate several pieces of art stolen from artist's home in Osoyoos, B.C.

Mounties in the town of Osoyoos in the Okanagan Valley are asking for the public’s help in locating several pieces of stolen art.

In a news release on Wednesday, Osoyoos RCMP said that the artwork was stolen during a residential break-in at an artist’s home on Nov. 11.

Officials said that some of the art taken included original paintings and painted silk ties.

According to Sgt. Jason Bayda, a spokesperson for the Osoyoos RCMP, the artwork was of great sentimental value to the artist.

Officials also noted that it is not unusual for stolen art to travel far to be sold across the country or internationally.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft that might lead to the recovery of the artwork to contact Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236.