Police looking to return thousands of dollars found at Nanaimo mall
Mounties in Nanaimo are looking to reunite an elderly man with a large sum of money found at a local mall on New Year's Eve.
Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release Friday that a cleaning crew at the shopping centre in the city's north end had found the money and turned it over to police for safekeeping.
"Investigators spoke with the cleaning crew and it is believed that an elderly gentleman may have accidentally placed the money down and forgot about it," RCMP said in their release.
They described the man as between 75 and 85 years old and quite short in stature. Police said he stands between 5'2" and 5'4" tall and was wearing "a distinctive Irish hat" at the time the money was lost. He was also wearing a grey scarf, according to RCMP.
Police did not specify the exact amount of money that had been recovered, but said it's between $1,000 and $7,000. They're asking anyone who knows the rightful owner of the money to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and cite file number 2021-47805.
