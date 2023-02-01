Police looking to speak to drivers believed to be involved in Kitchener crash

Waterloo regional police are looking to speak to the drivers of three vehicles after a collision in Kitchener on Wabanaki Road.

According to a news release, it happened around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Police said three vehicles were travelling west on Wabanaki Road, when one vehicle crossed the center line and into the path of a vehicle travelling east. The driver of the vehicle travelling east lost control while attempting to avoid a collision and left the roadway, striking a concrete wall, the release said.

Paramedics transported two occupants of that vehicle to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking to identify and speak to the drivers of a black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, a black Toyota Tundra pickup and a grey Honda sedan.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to come forward.