Police looking to speak to drivers believed to be involved in Kitchener crash
Waterloo regional police are looking to speak to the drivers of three vehicles after a collision in Kitchener on Wabanaki Road.
According to a news release, it happened around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Police said three vehicles were travelling west on Wabanaki Road, when one vehicle crossed the center line and into the path of a vehicle travelling east. The driver of the vehicle travelling east lost control while attempting to avoid a collision and left the roadway, striking a concrete wall, the release said.
Paramedics transported two occupants of that vehicle to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators are looking to identify and speak to the drivers of a black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, a black Toyota Tundra pickup and a grey Honda sedan.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
-
Hundreds of tenants at midtown Toronto apartment have been without heat for a weekHundreds of tenants at a midtown Toronto apartment building have been without heat for a week now, and many are worried with the arrival of bitter-cold temperatures.
-
Gallagher family awaits ‘a very long, drawn-out process’ ahead, as another accused pleads not guiltyAnother person accused in the Megan Gallagher case has pleaded not guilty.
-
Royal Tyrrell researchers exploring fossils of previously unknown early primatesIn the back halls of the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology, flanked by shelves of huge fossils the likes of triceratops, and albertasaurus, Craig Scott peers through a microscope at the tiny jawbones of a pair of previously-unknown species of early primates.
-
'Dangerous' wind chills to blanket Manitoba: Environment CanadaEnvironment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued extreme cold warnings for all of Manitoba on Wednesday evening.
-
Two injured in hazardous materials spillTwo people are recovering after a hazardous materials spill in south Winnipeg Wednesday.
-
Toronto is about to experience its coldest temperatures in yearsA polar vortex is descending over Ontario this week and some of the coldest weather is still to come.
-
'Thank you very much': Ukrainian man with cerebral palsy grateful to be safe in SaskatoonThanks to months of hard work securing his arrival, Mykola Kopchyk now calls Saskatoon home, and he said it’s because of generous people in Saskatoon.
-
Lethbridge cheerleading team secures spot at world championshipsThe Peak Elite Cheerleading Everest team is heading to the World Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Fla., from Apr.19 to 21 and can't wait to show the world what they've got.
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations nearing low of 700, 21 deaths addedAlberta now has 702 people in hospital with COVID-19, 25 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.