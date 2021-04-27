Police looking to speak to potential witnesses in Kitchener shooting

Regional police are looking to speak to people in a vehicle who may have witnessed a shooting in Kitchener last week.

The incident happened in the area of Overlea Drive and Overlea Court on Thursday night around 9:35 p.m.

Police said three men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. They believe there was a home invasion and shots were fired when two men entered the home. One man was charged in the incident.

Police said they want to speak to the people inside a vehicle seen on security footage in the area, since they may have witnessed a suspect vehicle fleeing the scene.

Continue to investigate a multiple shooting that occurred in Kitchener on April 22. Looking to speak with the occupants of the vehicles contained in the video as they may have witnessed the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene.



More details:https://t.co/qwPIzBc1ND pic.twitter.com/h7upRu34uu

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a darker four-door sedan and was last seen turning right onto Cecile Drive from Overlea Drive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.