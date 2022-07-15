Police looking to speak with man seen peeking in University District windows
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Waterloo region police are leaning on the public for information on a man found peeking into windows.
Police said on July 13, between 11:10 p.m. and 11:20 p.m., an unknown male was seen peering through a window of a residence in the University District.
The man fled the area before police arrived.
Investigators have released photos of the man and are looking to identify and speak to him.
To improve safety, residents are encouraged to:
- Remain vigilant and report suspicious individuals to police immediately.
- Be cautious of individuals lurking near windows late at night.
- Install motion sensor lights or leave on exterior lights.
- Keep windows and doors secure in bedrooms and bathrooms to maintain ultimate privacy.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
