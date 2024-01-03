Police, MADD Canada left “disappointed” from Festive RIDE campaign results in northeastern Ontario

Figures released by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) paint a staggering picture of impaired driving over the holidays in northeastern Ontario, frustrating both MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) and OPP officers who arrive to horrifying, yet preventable crashes.

Almost 100 drivers were charged with impaired driving from the start of the festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) Program from Nov. 16 to New Year’s Day in the region.

“We’re pretty disappointed,” said OPP Const. Rob Lewis.

“Our goal is to have zero impaired drivers on the road.”

When crunching the numbers:

15 charges were laid when an officer made a traffic stop,

16 were from a ride check, 36 were from traffic complaints,

and 31 were from when officers responded to collisions.

26 drivers were issued three-day driver’s licence suspensions and one person was slapped with a seven-day licence suspension.

“The unfortunate part of all this is that this is all avoidable if people just choose a different way to get home, a taxi, friend, or public transportation,” said Lewis.

Most recently, there were two people charged at ride programs on New Year’s Eve and four more motorists were charged the following morning – two from calls to police and two from traffic stops.

Officials with MADD Canada said these numbers “frustrate” and “hurt” victims of horrific impaired driving crashes.

“They’ve lost somebody or they’ve been injured and they think ‘Okay something needs to change. Why do we keep doing this?’ said MADD CEO Steve Sullivan.

“Every time they read these kinds of numbers, it brings back their own harm and suffering.”

78 of the drivers charged were caught drinking and driving, while 20 were busted using drugs before getting behind the wheel.

“Nobody ever thinks it’s going to happen to them. All they worry about is getting home without seeing a police officer. They just don’t want to see those red lights going off,” Sullivan said.

“They don’t ever see themselves as being that person who gets into a crash and injures either their passenger or kills somebody else.”

OPP told CTV News that just because the holidays are over, that does not mean RIDE Programs or enhanced police officer enforcement will be stopping anytime soon.

“Our officers will continue to try and catch impaired drivers on our highways, trail ways and water systems,” said Lewis.

According to MADD Canada, every hour, an average of nine federal criminal charges and provincial short-term licence suspensions are laid for alcohol or drug-impaired driving.

“The more proactive police are in using the tools they have, the better,” Sullivan said. “Especially now they’re much better at detecting drug-impaired drivers. Drug-impaired driving charges are on the rise.”

The rate is derived from the average daily charge and suspension rate as outlined in MADD Canada’s most recent reports.

The report shows that in 2021, 78,480 total charges and short-term suspensions were laid in total – 206 charges and short-term suspensions were laid for every 100,000 Canadians and an average of 215 charges and short-term suspensions were laid daily.

“Reporting impaired driving is everyone's responsibility,” police said.

“Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.”