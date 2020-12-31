Sarnia Police have made an arrest on a 58-year-old man from Niagara Falls after allegedly uttering a threat to cause death and burn property.

The fire broke out shortly before 7:30 a.m. December 20th at 227 Maria St. in the city’s west end. Police and fire crews at the time deemed the fire was suspicious.

Sarnia Police have charged Joseph Lionel Robert Nicholas Gandon with uttering a threat to cause death and burn property. He has since been released on an undertaking.

Sarnia Police, and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office continue to investigate at this time. If you have any information with respect to this matter, please contact Detective Constable Brian Halfpenny at 519-344-8861 ext. 6213 or Sarnia-Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).