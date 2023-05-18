Police make arrest after house fire in Cambridge

An arrest has been made in an incident that drew a large police presence to a Cambridge neighbourhood earlier this week.

On Wednesday, police made an appeal to find 39-year-old Justin Van Hal.

It came after a dispute reportedly led to a house fire on Alison Avenue on Tuesday night.

The fire is believed to have caused around $180,000 in damages.

In an update late Thursday afternoon, police say Van Hal was arrested in Cambridge earlier that day.

He’s facing a number of changes including arson, cruelty to animals, assault and uttering threats to cause death.