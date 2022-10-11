Police make arrest after investigation into 'concerning threats' in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say they’ve made an arrest after investigating what they called "concerning threats" in Kitchener.

Officers responded to a report of threats at a business in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Conestoga College Boulevard just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

As a result of the investigation, a 48-year-old Cambridge woman was arrested and charged with public mischief.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police confirmed to CTV News officers were no longer on-scene.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.