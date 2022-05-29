Police make arrest after Kitchener man 'caught' by witnesses

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 48-year-old Kitchener man in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

In a media release, police said officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the area of Hoffman Street and Meinzinger Avenue in Kitchener around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday May 28.

Const. André Johnson said the victim of a May 25 vehicle theft was driving when he spotted his stolen vehicle and saw a man get into it. He then followed him.

The suspect fled from the vehicle on foot and was caught by witnesses in the area, police said.

Officers arrived on the scene a short time later and also recovered a backpack the suspect dropped.

Inside the backpack, police found drugs including suspected ecstasy, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

A 48-year-old Kitchener man has now been charged with: