Police make arrest at Barrie bus stop in connection with crime spree

Police arrested a man wanted in a series of crimes on Wednesday after spotting him waiting for the bus at a Barrie bus stop.

Officers were called to a Bayfield Street business in the early morning hours Wednesday for reports of a man attempting to break in.

Police say officers arrived to find the front glass door damaged and someone had thrown a rock through a window, causing $2,500 in damage.

They say officers identified the culprit later in the afternoon after obtaining surveillance video.

Hours later, police allege an unknown man was captured on surveillance camera entering a Bell Farm Road apartment, and stealing several items.

Police say the same suspect was identified in both instances and arrested at a bus stop a short time later.

A 22-year-old of no fixed address is charged with unlawfully being in a dwelling, theft under $5,000, and mischief under $5,000.

He was later released on an undertaking requiring him to appear in court at a later scheduled date to answer to the charges.