Police arrested a Barrie man in connection with the murder of Katherine Janeiro more than 26 years ago.

Detectives said new information from the Homicide Unit one year ago led them to charge 58-year-old Robert Bruce McQueen with killing Janeiro.

He was arrested on Wednesday morning.

On Oct. 10, 1994, friends found Janeiro's body with multiple stab wounds in her Dunlop Street West basement apartment.

Barrie police began the investigation into the murder, but the case was turned over to the OPP in 1999.

After an extensive investigation that didn't lead to any arrests, the OPP turned the case back over to Barrie police in 2012.

Police said they'd collected hundreds of pieces of evidence and taken hundreds of witness statements as part of the investigation over the years.

"It's important that every piece of information received is always closely examined," said case manager Det. Kevin Scales. "You just never know which one holds the key detail you are searching for and will lead your team ultimately to arrest the person responsible."

Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon told CTV News McQueen and Janeiro knew each other.

Janeiro's daughter, Dawn, who was two at the time of her mother's brutal murder, said the arrest would bring her closure. "I wish my grandparents, Dinora and Fernando Janeiro, were alive to see this day."

The allegations have yet to be proven in court.

Barrie police chief Kimberley Greenwood commended detectives for their work on the investigation. "The fact that today we can hold someone accountable for the violent death of Katherine Janeiro should serve as proof that no homicide case is ever closed until an arrest is made."

McQueen has been remanded into police custody with a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 18.