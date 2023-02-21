Police make arrest in Barrie homicide, search for 2nd suspect

One man has been arrested and Barrie police are searching for a second suspect in connection with the death of a 47-year-old man after an altercation Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of a violent confrontation between several individuals Monday morning.

The incident is believed to have taken place before 8:20 a.m. near 24 Collier Street in Barrie.

According to witnesses, an argument broke out over fentanyl.

The victim was allegedly stabbed and then went to a local establishment seeking help. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

While police have not released the victim's identity, witnesses say they knew him only as Ron.

Police charged Jordan Szyperski, 32, with second-degree murder Monday evening. He also faces charges of robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon.

Police are still looking for another man, thought to be roughly 45 years old, and possibly missing fingers or a thumb on one hand.

He's known on the streets as Stubbs.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black hoodie, and dark pants.

Anyone who may have information on this suspect is asked not to approach him but to contact the police.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dash cam video to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to public safety.

