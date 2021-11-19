iHeartRadio

Police make arrest in connection to Kitchener shooting

Officers were on scene at 90 Country Hill Dr. in March after receiving reports of multiple gunshots.

Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Kitchener that happened in March.

Police say a 24-year-old Kitchener man was arrested in Milton in connection to the incident on Wednesday.

He’s been charged with several offences, including possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, discharge firearm with intent to endanger life and weapons dangerous.

He’s expected to appear in court Dec. 1.

On March 23, police responded to a housing complex at 90 Country Hill Dr. after receiving reports of multiple gunshots just before 1 a.m. No one was injured during the incident but property in the area, along with several vehicles, were damaged.

In August, a 22-year-old Kitchener man was also arrested and charged in relation to this investigation, where officials seized a restricted .45-calibre handgun.

