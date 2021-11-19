Police make arrest in connection to Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Kitchener that happened in March.
Police say a 24-year-old Kitchener man was arrested in Milton in connection to the incident on Wednesday.
He’s been charged with several offences, including possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, discharge firearm with intent to endanger life and weapons dangerous.
He’s expected to appear in court Dec. 1.
On March 23, police responded to a housing complex at 90 Country Hill Dr. after receiving reports of multiple gunshots just before 1 a.m. No one was injured during the incident but property in the area, along with several vehicles, were damaged.
In August, a 22-year-old Kitchener man was also arrested and charged in relation to this investigation, where officials seized a restricted .45-calibre handgun.
