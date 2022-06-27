iHeartRadio

Police make arrest in connection to Simcoe shooting

OPP on scene in Simcoe, Ont. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener) (June 18, 2022)

A 29-year-old North York man has been arrested in Thunder Bay in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Simcoe.

The June 18 incident saw a woman taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. At the time OPP said they believed the incident was targeted. https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/shooting-in-simcoe-ont-under-investigation-1.5953071

On Monday, OPP announced a suspect has been taken into custody in Thunder Bay.

The 29-year-old North York man is now charged with:

  • Aggravated assault,
  • Careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition,
  • Point a firearm,
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose,
  • Carrying concealed weapon,
  • Unauthorized possession of weapon,
  • Possession of loaded, prohibited, or restricted firearm, and
  • Discharge firearm with intent.

The man is being held in custody in Thunder Bay and is scheduled to appear in court in Simcoe at a later date, police said.

