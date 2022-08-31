Police make arrest in connection to spray-painted vehicles

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Waterloo for his alleged connection to several vehicles being spray-painted.

Police said the vehicles were spray painted on Sunday, Aug. 21 in the Spruce Street area of Waterloo.

At the time, police said they were investigating a growing number of incidents after 14 vehicles were spray-painted with graffiti, including hate-motivated symbols and writing.

The man has been charged with mischief under $5,000.