Police make arrest in downtown hit-and-run, appeal for assistance identifying victim
Police have arrested a suspect in a downtown hit-and-run from earlier this week and are appealing to the public for assistance as they continue to work to identify the victim.
The pedestrian, who was initially described as being in his 40s, was lying on Yonge Street south of College Street at around 4:20 a.m. on Monday when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.
That vehicle then fled the scene.
In a news release issued on Friday, police confirmed that they have since arrested a suspect in connection with the collision.
Abdikdir Mohamed Ibrahim, 30, was taken into custody yesterday and is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and dangerous operation causing death.
Police, however, say that investigators have been unable to identify the victim so far.
An artist rendering of the victim has been released and police are appealing to anyone with information about his identity to come forward.
The victim is described as five-foot-nine, weighing 172 lbs. with grey and black curly hair.
-
Vigil for Saskatchewan held at Calgary's Olympic PlazaIn Calgary's Olympic Plaza on Friday night, a vigil was held as a show of support for those affected by recent events in Saskatchewan.
-
Youth in critical condition after being hit by vehicleA youth was rushed to hospital in Calgary on Friday night, unresponsive and suffering from a significant head injury after being struck by a vehicle.
-
‘More than 200 animals need care’: Laurier partnership to pair students, staff with foster animalsWilfrid Laurier University is teaming up with a couple of local humane societies to connect animals in need of foster homes with students, faculty and staff.
-
Sault grocer collects hundreds of shoes for less fortunateGiving back is among the core values of the Grocer 4 Good grocery store in Sault Ste. Marie -- and it's living up to its name, recently holding a shoe drive for the less fortunate.
-
Collingwood Blues optimistic for success in more 'normal' seasonThe calendar and thermometer outside may still say summer, but players and fans alike are celebrating the return of Canada's national pastime in Collingwood.
-
-
Leader of fringe religious group risks losing driver's licence as fight to take photo with pirate hat continuesThe leader of B.C.'s Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, a fringe religious group, has been fighting for years to get his driver's licence picture taken wearing a pirate hat, but he keeps getting denied.
-
Simcoe-Muskoka residents remember brushes with Queen Elizabeth IIThe City of Barrie is the latest municipality in Central Ontario to pay tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Vancouver expats in U.K. witness history being madeAs the world grapples with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, some Vancouver expats living in the U.K. are experiencing the nation's grief as outsiders.