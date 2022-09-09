Police make arrest in downtown hit-and-run, appeal for assistance identifying victim

Police have arrested a suspect in a downtown hit-and-run from earlier this week and are appealing to the public for assistance as they continue to work to identify the victim.

The pedestrian, who was initially described as being in his 40s, was lying on Yonge Street south of College Street at around 4:20 a.m. on Monday when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

That vehicle then fled the scene.

In a news release issued on Friday, police confirmed that they have since arrested a suspect in connection with the collision.

Abdikdir Mohamed Ibrahim, 30, was taken into custody yesterday and is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and dangerous operation causing death.

Police, however, say that investigators have been unable to identify the victim so far.

An artist rendering of the victim has been released and police are appealing to anyone with information about his identity to come forward.

The victim is described as five-foot-nine, weighing 172 lbs. with grey and black curly hair.