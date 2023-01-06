Police make arrest in fatal hit and run near Six Nations

Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old Haldimand County resident in connection to a fatal hit and run just outside Ohsweken on Tuesday.

In a video posted to Twitter at 11:49 a.m. Friday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Ed Sanchuk said officers executed a search warrant at a David Street address in Hagersville, took one person into custody, and seized a vehicle.

That person is now charged with failing to stop at an accident resulting in death.

Sanchuk did not say when the suspect was arrested, but they are scheduled to appear in court in Simcoe on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

“We’re hoping that this does give a little bit of resolution to the family,” Sanchuk said.

Emergency crews were called to Indian Line just outside Ohsweken around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, a pedestrian was hit and suffered life-threatening injuries. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver did not remain at the scene. Police issued a description of the SUV they were looking for later that day.

On Friday, Sanchuk said the investigation is still ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

