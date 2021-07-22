Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke plaza

Police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man outside an Etobicoke plaza earlier this week.

Jovahn McKnollys was found suffering from gunshot wounds at Westown Plaza near Dixon Road and Islington Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday.

The first officers to arrived at the scene attempted CPR but McKnollys was ultimately pronounced dead a short time later.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police confirmed that 32-year-old Abdirashid Ismail Adam has since been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder in the homicide.

Police continue to investigate and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

McKnollys was Toronto’s 39th homicide victim of 2021.