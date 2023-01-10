Police make arrest in Kitchener cemetery shooting

Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in a Kitchener cemetery last summer.

A 20-year-old Kitchener man was arrested on Monday Jan. 9, almost five months after the Aug. 23 incident in Woodland Cemetery that saw one person taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time, police said two men had met in the cemetery around 5:40 a.m. and one was shot in the leg.

The accused is now charged with: